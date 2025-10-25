Hyderabad: The Telangana Drug Control Administration (DCA), on Saturday, October 25, warned retail and wholesale pharmacies against the illegal sale of mephentermine injections to gyms and fitness center.

The DCA maintained that certain gyms and fitness centers illegally procured and sold anabolic-androgenic steroids and cardiac stimulants like mephentermine Injection to gym-goers, who are reportedly misusing them for bodybuilding purposes.

“The abuse of prescription medicines such as anabolic-androgenic steroids, mephentermine sulphate injections, etc., for bodybuilding purposes can lead to serious adverse effects, including cardiovascular disorders, hormonal imbalance, psychiatric disturbances, and, in some cases, even death,” said the DCA.

It stated that anabolic androgenic steroids and cardiac stimulants like mephentermine injection, etc., are ‘Prescription Medicines,’ and shall mandatorily be sold only against a valid prescription issued by a registered medical practitioner.

“Any illegal sale, diversion, or distribution of such prescription medicines for non-therapeutic or abusive purposes constitutes a serious violation of the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and the Rules thereunder, and shall be dealt with strictly,” the DCA warned.

It added that the strict compliance of all stakeholders is mandatorily required to ensure that these prescription medicines are not diverted for misuse and that public health and safety are effectively safeguarded.