Telangana DCA issues fake drug alert against ‘Meg Lifesciences’

Hyderabad: The Telangana Drug Control Administration (DCA) have issued spurious drug alert and stop-use notice against ‘Meg Lifesciences’ after discovering spurious medicines using lime powder, starch and other items being sold under its label.

V B Kamalasan Reddy, director general of DCA said that certain drugs claimed on the label as manufactured by ‘Meg Lifesciences, Khasara No. 47/5, Palli Gaon, District Sirmour, 173 001,’ are being sold in the market.

“Upon investigation, it has been confirmed that ‘Meg Lifesciences’ is a fictitious/non-existent company. These drugs have been found to be falsified medicines, manufactured by anti-social elements, containing no active ingredient (‘Nil’ medicine). They have been found to contain chalk powder and starch, posing significant health risks to consumers,” said Kamalasan Reddy.

After the discovery, the DCA issued a ‘Spurious Drug Alert and Stop-Use Notice’, for all drugs claiming to be manufactured by ‘Meg Lifesciences.’

The DCA informed all consumers and healthcare professionals to immediately discontinue the use of any drugs claiming to be manufactured by ‘Meg Lifesciences.’

The retailers and wholesalers are directed to stop the sale and distribution of any drugs bearing the label of ‘Meg Lifesciences,’ and to inform the area Drugs Inspector immediately.

He said the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, is taking stringent measures to curb the menace of spurious drugs and has seized stocks claimed to be manufactured by Meg Lifesciences worth Rs. 33.35 lakhs during the recent raids carried out by DCA. Cases have been registered against several offenders involved in this spurious drugs racket.

The DCA urged the public to remain vigilant and report any information regarding the distribution or sale of drugs from this purported manufacturer ‘Meg Lifesciences’:

To the nearest Drugs Control Administration Office – You may report to the local Drugs Inspector or Assistant Director, Drug Control Administration.