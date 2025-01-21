Telangana: DCA raids de-addiction center for illegal stocking, sale of medicines

Hyderabad: The officials of the Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Telangana, acting on credible information regarding the illegal stocking and sale of medicines, raided the Helping Hand Society De-Addiction Treatment cum Rehabilitation Center at APHB Colony, Hanumakonda, on Monday. The premises were found to be operating illegally without a valid drug license, said V. B. Kamalasan Reddy, DG of Drug Control Administration.

During the raid, DCA officers detected the unauthorized stocking of a huge quantity of medicines for sale. A total of 40 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, steroids, antihypertensives, antidiabetic drugs, etc., were found stocked for sale at the premises. The DCA officials seized stocks worth a total of Rs. 4.01 lakhs during the raid from the possession of Pottabathula Ramu, Director of the Helping Hand Society De-Addiction Treatment cum Rehabilitation Center, said the official.

J. Kiran Kumar, Drugs Inspector, Hanumakonda; M. Aravind Kumar, Drugs Inspector, Warangal; and A. Balakrishna, Drugs Inspector, Jangaon, were among the officers who carried out the raid.

DCA officers lifted the samples for analysis. Further investigation will be carried out, and action will be taken as per the law against all the offenders.