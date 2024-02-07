Telangana: DCA seized overpriced drugs at Kothagudem

Hyderabad: Drugs Control Administration officials on Wednesday seized ‘GRISOLAB-250’ Griseofulvin Tablets 250 mg on Wednesday at Kothagudem for overpricing.

The product Griseofulvin Tablets 250 mg sold under the brand name ‘GRISOLAB-250’ is under price control as per Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 and the price of the product shall be by the ‘Ceiling Price’ fixed by National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), Government of India.

The product ‘GRISOLAB-250’ Griseofulvin Tablets 250 mg of B.No : GGST-007, Mfg Dt: 04/2023 Exp Dt: 03/2026, Manufactured by Laborate Pharmaceuticals India Ltd., 51, Industrial Area, Paonta Sahib, Himachal Pradesh. Marketed by Gpp Axalade, Salwan, Haryana bears MRP as Rs. 65 for 10 tablets on the label of the product, which is a violation of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013.

The actual ceiling price fixed by the Central Government for the product “Griseofulvin Tablets 250 mg” is Rs 17.7 for 10 tablets.

Hence Maximum Retail Price (MRP) i.e. including GST 12 per cent should not be more than Rs. 19.83 for 10 tablets (MRP=Ceiling Price+GST), DCA officials said.

The firm overpriced the product. A strip of 10 tablets has been charged in excess of Rs. 45.17 per 10 tablets, which is a violation of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013.