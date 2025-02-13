Telangana: DCA seizes Ayurvedic medicine claiming to cure fever

Hyderabad: The Telangana Drug Control Administration (DCA) on Thursday, February 13, seized ayurvedic medicine claiming to cure fever from Hanamkonda district.

The DCA also seized medicines claiming to cure kidney stones from a medical store in Medchal. Teams of the DCA inspected a medical store in Hanamkonda and seized Mahasudarshan Kadha which was manufactured in Mumbai.

“Advertising a medicine for the treatment of ‘Kidney Stones – Renal Calculi and Urethral Calculi’ and ‘Fever’ is prohibited under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954,” the DCA said.

Drug Inspectors, M Hemalatha, Gandimaisamma, and J Kiran Kumar, Hanamakonda, led the raids in their respective jurisdictions.

“Persons who make misleading advertisements regarding drugs for treatment of certain diseases and disorders are punishable under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954,” the administration said in a press release.