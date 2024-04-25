Telangana DCA seizes ‘DICLOJAN Forte’ tablets for label with false claims

Hyderabad: Officials of Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Telangana, on Wednesday detected a medicine ‘DICLOJAN Forte Tablets’ (Diclofenac Sodium & Paracetamol Tablets), circulating in the market with misleading claim on its label that it treats fever, which is a contravention of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

During the special raids, officials from the Drugs Control Administration, Mahabubnagar Zone, detected ‘DICLOJAN Forte Tablets’ (Diclofenac Sodium Paracetamol Tablets) manufactured by Kshipra Drugs Private Ltd, Madhya Pradesh, Marketed by Jankem Life Science, 9/B, Parasram Marg, Gandhi nagar, Gujarat. The label of the product bears a misleading claim stating that it is indicated for the treatment of fever

The said medicine was detected by DCA officials at a medical shop situated in Aiza village, Aiza mandal, Jogulamba-Gadwal district. Stocks were seized during the raid, said V B Kamalasan Reddy, DG, Drug Control Administration.

Fever is indeed a symptom, typically indicating that the body is fighting off an infection or some other underlying condition.

Medicines such as ‘Paracetamol’ can help to alleviate discomfort associated with fever, but they don’t directly address the underlying cause of the fever. Hence medicines, including Paracetamol, cannot claim that they treat ‘fevers’ in general, as they don’t cure the underlying condition responsible for the fever.

The advertisement of a medicine for the treatment of ‘fever’ in general is prohibited under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

Further investigation shall be carried out and action shall be taken as per the law against all the offenders.