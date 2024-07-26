Telangana DCA seizes meds claiming to cure kidney stones, fever

Hyderabad: Drugs Control Administration, Telangana officials, detected certain medicines circulating in the market with misleading claims on their labels, stating that they treat ‘Kidney Stones’ and Fever’ on Thursday, July 26.

Such claims are in contravention of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 prohibits the advertisement of certain drugs for the treatment of certain diseases and disorders.

“No person shall take part in the publication of advertisements regarding the diseases/disorders indicated under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954,” said V B Kamalasan Reddy, DG DCA.

During the special drive to detect medicines sold in the market with misleading and objectionable advertisements, the products Pathri Saaf Capsules and Syrup, an Ayurvedic medicine, manufactured by Laborate Pharmaceuticals India Limited Karnal, Haryana were found and seized.

The product label bears a misleading claim stating that it treats ‘Kidney Stones’. Stocks of the medicines were seized during the raid conducted at a medical shop in Narsingi, Rangareddy District.

Similarly Drugs Inspector, Khammam detected Ague Nil Syrup, a Homoeopathic medicine, Manufactured by Bhargava Phyto Labs Private Limited, Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.

The product label bears a misleading claim stating that it treats ‘Fever’. Stocks of the medicines were seized during the raid conducted at a medical shop in Khammam.