Video: Man rescued after slipping between train & platform in Vikarabad

Hyderabad: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable demonstrated exceptional quickness in saving a passenger’s life at Vikarabad railway station. A CCTV video of the incident went viral on social media.

Bandhu Eknath Kambley from Latur was travelling on the Sainagar Shirdi Express (17206) when he disembarked during a brief stop.

While he was getting water on Platform No.1, the train began to depart, causing him to slip and fall. The timely intervention of the constable prevented a potential tragedy.

RPF Head Constable Ramesh Das swiftly rescued a man named Kambley who had slipped and fallen from the footboard while desperately trying to board a moving train at Vikarabad station.

Noticing the incident, Ramesh Das acted quickly and pulled Kambley onto the platform, saving his life.

Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Debashmita Chattopadhyay Banerjee lauded Ramesh Das’s swift action, stating that RPF personnel have been rendering invaluable service in saving precious human lives, often risking their own safety to rescue passengers from perilous situations just in the nick of time.

The RPF has been conducting special drives like “Mission Jeevan Raksha” to rescue passengers who slip while trying to board or deboard moving trains or who attempt suicide by deliberately coming in front of a running train.

RPF personnel have been applauded for their courageous efforts in saving lives in such incidents.