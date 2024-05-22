Telangana: DCA seizes overpriced capsules in Sangareddy

Drugs Control Administration officials seized ‘ITZOCAP-200 Capsules’ (Itraconazole Capsules 200 mg) on Tuesday after a raid at a medical shop located in Sangareddy.

The product Itraconazole Capsules 200 mg, sold under the brand name ‘ITZOCAP-200 Capsules’, is under price control as per the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013. The price of the product shall be in accordance with the ‘Ceiling Price’ fixed by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), Government of India.

The product ‘ITZOCAP-200 Capsules’ (Itraconazole Capsules 200 mg) with Batch No.: MPC23023A, manufactured by Micro Organics Pharmaceuticals, Himachal Pradesh, bears an MRP of Rs. 299 for 10 capsules, i.e., Rs. 29.9 per capsule, on the product label, which is a violation of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, said DCA officials.

The ceiling price fixed by the Central Government, including the Wholesale Price Index (WPI), for the product “Itraconazole Capsules 200 mg” is Rs. 22.12 per capsule (Ceiling Price). Hence, the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) including GST at 12% should not be more than Rs. 24.77 per capsule (MRP = Ceiling Price + GST).

The firm overpriced the product, charging an excess of Rs. 51.30 for 10 capsules, which is a violation of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013.

N. Ravikiran Reddy, Drugs Inspector, Sangareddy, and M. Chandrasekhar, Drugs Inspector, Patancheru, are among the officers who carried out the raid.

Further investigation shall be carried out, and action shall be taken as per the law against all the offenders.