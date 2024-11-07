Telangana: DCA seizes overpriced medicine from Medchal

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 7th November 2024 5:15 pm IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Drug Control Administration (DCA) on Thursday, November 7, seized overpriced medicines from a manufacturing unit in Medchal Malkajgiri.

The antibiotic ‘Mupigrer Ointment’ was being sold at Rs 30.37 more than the stipulated price for a 5-gram pack by Medzine Life Sciences. The price mentioned on the ointment violates the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013.

During the raid, the DCA officials found that the ointment was being sold at Rs 144 for a 5-gram pack. The stipulated price of the ointment is Rs 101.45. “Hence Maximum Retail Price (MRP) i.e. including GST 12 percent should not be more than Rs 113.624 per 5 gm ointment (MRP=Ceiling Price+GST),” said the DCA.

