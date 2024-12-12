Telangana: DCA seizes overpriced medicines during raid in Kaghaznagar

Hyderabad: The Drug Control Administration (DCA) conducted a raid at a medical store and seized “ITROCIDE-200 Capsules” (Itraconazole Capsules 200 mg) after receiving information about a price violation. The raid took place at a medical shop in Kaghaznagar, Komaram Bheem Asifabad district.

The product, Itraconazole Capsules 200 mg, sold under the brand name “ITROCIDE-200 Capsules,” is under price control according to the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013. As per this order, the price of the product must comply with the “Ceiling Price” set by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), Government of India.

The batch number of the product seized was GC24004. Manufactured in Himachal Pradesh and marketed by Pharma Corporation Indore, the product was labeled with an MRP of Rs. 330 for 10 capsules. This labeling violates the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013.

According to the Central Government, including the Wholesale Price Index (WPI), the Ceiling Price for Itraconazole Capsules 200 mg is Rs. 22.12 per capsule, meaning the price for 10 capsules should be Rs. 221.2. Therefore, the Maximum Retail Price (MRP), including 12% GST, should not exceed Rs. 247.74 for 10 capsules (MRP = Ceiling Price + GST), as per DCA officials.

The firm was found to have overpriced the product, charging an excess of Rs. 83 for 10 capsules, which constitutes a violation of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013.