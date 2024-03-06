Telangana: DCA seizes stocks of hair growth drug ‘Minoxytyop 10’

Hyderabad: The TS Drug Control Administration (TSDCA) seized substantial stocks of drug ‘Minoxytyop 10’ from a medical shop in Nalgonda for making misleading claims on the label that it was meant for growth of ‘new’ hair, in contravention to the rules.

The drugs were seized from Sri Sairam Pharma and Surgicals in Nalgonda.

As per the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940, claims of treatment of certain diseases and disorders are prohibited. No drug shall claim on its label that it prevents or cures diseases/disorders indicated under Schedule J of the Drugs Rules, said V B Kamalasan Reddy, director general of the TSDCA.

The TSDCA team at Nalgonda were alerted that Minoxytop 10 (Minoxidil Topical Solution USP 10%) was being circulated in the market with a misleading label.

Minoxytop 10 is a ‘drug’ and the claim regarding the ‘growth of new hair’ is prohibited for a ‘drug’ according to ‘Schedule J’ of the Drugs Rules, stated the DCA in a press release.

From the samples that were seized by the DCA teams, it came to light that Minoxytop 10 was being manufactured by Healing Pharma India Pvt. Ltd, Ramkaka Deri, Chhani, Vadodara-391740, Gujarat.

Further investigation will be conducted, and appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the law against all the offenders involved, said the DCA.