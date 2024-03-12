Telangana: DCA seizes Vatharin capsules for misleading claims

Hyderabad: Officials of the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) in Nizamabad seized huge stocks of ‘Vatharin’ capsules which were allegedly selling in the retail market with misleading claims that they can treat rheumatism, an aliment with symptoms including inflammation, stiffness, and pain.

Drug inspectors from DCA’s Nizamabad zone conducted raids on March 11 an 12 at Bhavani Pharmaceuticals and Distributors, Warangal, where the facility with ‘Vatharin’ capsules were being manufactured.

The label of ‘Vatharin’ bears a misleading claim stating that it is ‘For All Rheumatic & Inflammatory Disorders’, which is a contravention of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, said the DCA in a press release.

Earlier, ‘Vatharin’ capsules were detected by DCA officials at Bhagwathi Ayurveda Bhandar, Devi Road, Nizamabad and stocks were seized during the raid. Advertisement of a medicine for treatment of rheumatism is prohibited under Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

People who make misleading advertisements regarding drugs for treatment of certain diseases and disorders will be punished under relevant laws with imprisonment extending to six months or with fines, said DCA director general V B Kamalasan Reddy.