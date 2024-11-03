Telangana debt ridden due to previous BRS government: Jupally

Hyderabad: Minister of Prohibition & Excise, Tourism & Culture and Archeology Jupally Krishna Rao criticized the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government for transforming Telangana from a wealthy state into a “debt-ridden one”, emphasizing that the blame lies with those who governed for a decade and “undermined democracy.”

He expressed this during a media interaction in Nagar Kurnool on Sunday, November 3, stating that it is “shameful” to cast aspersions on the current 10-month government while ignoring the “failures” of past administration.

He assured that loan waivers for farmers will be implemented and announced plans for further development of the Umamaheshwar Temple with an investment of Rs 1.20 crore.

Regarding the Raitu Bharosa scheme, he mentioned that there would be some delays due to land reclamation activities.

He highlighted the need to strengthen libraries in every village panchayat and criticized BRS leaders for their constant attacks on the Congress party each morning.

Additionally, minister Jupally announced initiatives to enhance tourism in the Nagarjuna Sagar area, including introducing water sports in the Sagar backwaters and constructing star hotels through public-private partnerships.