Telangana declares third Wednesday as anti-drug abuse awareness day

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy declared that the third Wednesday of every month would be observed as Anti-Drug Abuse Awareness Day across the state at a meeting held at the Integrated Command & Control Centre (ICCC) on Tuesday to devise new anti-drug strategies with police officers from Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda commissionerates.

The Chief Minister highlighted the government’s commitment to combating drug abuse, stating, “The government has allocated Rs 50 crore to bolster the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB), established in 2023. This bureau now operates with enhanced capabilities, including state-of-the-art narcotics labs and increased staff recruitment.”

Plans are underway to establish seven Regional Narcotic Control Centres (RNCCs) and four Narcotic Police Stations across the state within the next few months.

The TGANB has been sanctioned 170 additional personnel, who will receive a 60% allowance. Additionally, special schools will be set up for the children of police personnel, similar to those provided for the children of military personnel.