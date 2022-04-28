Telangana: Delay likely in appointment of teaching staff in universities

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Updated: 28th April 2022 2:35 pm IST
Hyderabad: There is a likelihood of delay in the appointment of the teaching staff at Telangana University.  Earlier the state government had announced the formation of a Recruitment Board at the university level.  But there is no progress in this regard.

It is being said that there are some technical issues faced by the state government.  According to the present rule, every university has the right to appoint professors and assistant professors.  But the state government wishes to amend this law to set up a common recruitment board for all universities.  

The state government needs to get approval from the Assembly for such an amendment to the current rule.  

The other option open for the government is to pass an ordinance that is not likely to be approved easily by the Governor in view of the strained relations between the chief minister and the Governor.

