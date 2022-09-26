Telangana: Demand for improvement of infrastructure in Urdu medium schools on hype

Number of new admissions in Urdu medium schools across Hyderabad and Secunderabad has witnessed a downfall

Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 26th September 2022 12:14 pm IST
Hyderabad: Urdu academy in Telangana has discontinued funding the Urdu medium schools across the state after the formation of Telangana. Despite Urdu being declared the second state language, by the Govt of Telangana, no improvements in the infrastructures of the Urdu medium schools have been made.

It is clear from the Govt School conditions that the government is paying the least attention to providing good infrastructure facilities in Urdu medium govt schools. No measures have been taken by the govt officials to escalate the basic infrastructure facilities in these schools. These issues are hindering the progress of Urdu medium schools in the state of Telangana.

The results recorded have shown that the number of new admissions in Urdu medium schools across the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad has witnessed a downfall. Urdu academy in Telangana should therefore come up with a new infrastructure scheme in Urdu medium schools for the betterment of their condition.

President of Urdu academy, Mr. Khwaja Mohammed Mujeeb, earlier declared that the initiation of various infrastructure activities and new schemes would be brought into force soon. But negligible activity on that account has been detected so far.

