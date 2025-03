Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister and finance minister Bhatti Vikramarka will present the state budget for the financial year 2025-26 in the Legislative Assembly on March 19 at 11:00 AM.

Before the budget presentation, chief minister Revanth Reddy will chair a cabinet meeting to approve the budget. Once approved, Bhatti Vikramarka will proceed to the assembly with the budget documents.

This will be the second budget presented by the Congress government since coming to power.