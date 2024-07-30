Telangana develops ‘Unified Online Building Approval System’

Hyderabad: Telangana government is developing a Unified Online Building and Layout Approval System that integrates CAD-based automated building drawing scrutiny for online permissions across 141 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the state.

The new system will feature a Common Application Form (CAF), integrated with multiple government departments, serving as a single entry point for all building and layout approval processes.

This integration will streamline submissions, reduce paperwork, and expedite application processing, officials said. Applicants will also be able to pay fees online using various methods, including debit/credit cards, bank transfers, NEFT, IMPS, RTGS, UPI, and internet banking.

The unified system will offer services such as new/revised building permissions, additions/alterations, layout permissions for open plots and housing, gated community layouts, occupancy certificates, land use information, change of land use, and petrol bunk NoCs.

It will integrate with departments including Irrigation, Traffic, Revenue, Fire, Airports Authority of India (AAI), National Monument Authority (NMA), HMWSSB, and State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA).

The objective is to design and develop a CAF to facilitate the issuance of permits in compliance with the TGbPASS 2020 Act, NBC guidelines, and the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Telangana Building Rules, 2012, along with subsequent amendments up to 2024.

The National Institute of Urban Management (NIUM) under the MAUD department has initiated the process of engaging proficient system integrators, IT firms, and others for designing, developing, implementing, and maintaining the Unified Online Building and Layout Approval System.

Proposals have been invited to select agencies that will provide onsite support and maintenance for three years after implementation.