Telangana DGP flags surge in road deaths, announces campaign

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Shivanandan Reddy expressed serious concern that the number of deaths caused by road accidents is ten times higher than those resulting from murders.

He announced that the police department will soon launch a massive road safety campaign titled ‘Arrive Alive’ to address the alarming situation.

The meeting, held at the Telangana DGP’s office, was attended by senior police officials, representatives of voluntary organisations, and road safety experts.

‘Arrive Alive’ initiative

As part of the deliberations, DGP Shivanandan Reddy revealed that the ‘Arrive Alive’ initiative is being planned in connection with the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims to be observed on November 15.

He said that a 15-day statewide awareness campaign on road safety will be conducted next month under the same theme.

‘Safety Connect’ mobile app

Several representatives from voluntary organisations provided suggestions during the session. They recommended that every driver use the Artificial Intelligence-based mobile application ‘Safety Connect’ to help enhance road safety.

Additional DGPs Mahesh Bhagwat (Law and Order) and Devendrasinh Chauhan (Multi-Zone II), Inspectors General Chandrasekhar Reddy, Ramesh Reddy, Ramesh Naidu, Hyderabad Joint Commissioner of Traffic Police Joel Davis, and Safety Connect founder Tanmay Dixit were among those who participated in the meeting.