Telangana DGP holds meeting to maintain Hyderabad’s law and order

Published: 13th September 2024 9:54 am IST
Telangana DGP Dr Jitender
Hyderabad: The Director General of Police (DGP) of Telangana Dr. Jitender, IPS, has convened a conference with the Commissioners of Police from Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda.

During the conference, Dr. Jitender stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the tri-commissionerates. He emphasized that there should be no compromise on law and order in Hyderabad, and any individuals attempting to disturb the peace must be dealt with strictly according to the law.

The DGP reiterated that there shall be zero tolerance for any actions or groups seeking to disrupt public order in the areas falling under tri-commissionerates.

He urged the public to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

