Telangana DGP hosts inter-state conference on left-wing extremism

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 25th July 2023 4:35 pm IST
Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar welcomes DGP's from other states.

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP), Anjani Kumar on Tuesday conducted an interstate DGP conference on left-wing extremism in the city.

Several Police officers from different states participated in the conference including Rajnish Seth DGP Maharashtra, Ashok Juneja DGP Chattisgarh, Rajender Reddy DGP AP, Charu Sinha, CRPF IG Senior officials from the Intelligence Bureau.

The conference emphasised information sharing, joint training and joint operations.

Anil Kumar Additional DG of Intelligence and other officials from Telangana police also attended the meeting.

What is Left Wing Extremism?

Left-wing extremism is also known by other names such as Naxalism and Maoism. It is a form of armed insurgency against the state government by leftist ideologies. Left-wing extremists are also known as Maoists globally and as Naxalites in India.

