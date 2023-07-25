Telangana DGP hosts inter-state conference on left-wing extremism

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP), Anjani Kumar on Tuesday conducted an interstate DGP conference on left-wing extremism in the city.

Several Police officers from different states participated in the conference including Rajnish Seth DGP Maharashtra, Ashok Juneja DGP Chattisgarh, Rajender Reddy DGP AP, Charu Sinha, CRPF IG Senior officials from the Intelligence Bureau.

The conference emphasised information sharing, joint training and joint operations.

Anil Kumar Additional DG of Intelligence and other officials from Telangana police also attended the meeting.

Also Read Telangana BJP picks holes in Rs 1L minority assistance scheme, seeks EC action

What is Left Wing Extremism?

Left-wing extremism is also known by other names such as Naxalism and Maoism. It is a form of armed insurgency against the state government by leftist ideologies. Left-wing extremists are also known as Maoists globally and as Naxalites in India.