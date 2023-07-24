Rs 1L assistance to minorities: Telangana BJP terms scheme as ‘fraud’, asks EC to act

Hyderabad: The Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday termed the Rs 1 lakh assistance to minorities scheme of the BRS government as a ‘fraud’ and an attempt to woo Muslims ahead of the state elections end of this year.

Addressing the media, party leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy said that the decision is highly condemnable.

“This has been done in view of the election at the end of 2023. It is nothing more than electoral bribing and something the Election Commission should take note of to prevent undue and unjust electoral advantage,” he remarked.

Reddy also called chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao ‘a habitual fraudster’.

The Telangana government on Sunday announced the implementation of the minorities’ economic support scheme on the same lines as the BC assistance scheme and issued Government Order 78 (G.O) citing the necessary guidelines for the minorities’ economic support scheme that it is going to be implemented.

“The so-called BC Bandhu is grossly unfair and selective and was an election gimmick. Even though the GO dates for receiving applications, processing them, and the date of disbursal were mentioned, there is transparency about its implementation. In this GO 78, no dates have been specified for various steps to be taken till disbursal. This further confirms the lack of commitment to minority welfare as amply demonstrated by the track record,” he alleged.

Reddy questions BRS’ track record, targets AIMIM

Reddy while questioning the ‘track record’ of the BRS government, asked whether it did anything beyond spending money on Ramzan gifts and food. “Even that has gone unaudited,” he added.

“The State Minorities Finance Corporation was dead for about 4 years. There was not even a body appointed. Prior to that, there were 2,5 lakh applications for assistance. The is the fate of those applications? No one wants to talk about them. Not even AIMIM, the so-called champions of Muslims,” he said.

“In view of the elections in 2023, the Corporation was constituted and applications were called for upto 31.03.2023. About 1.20 lakh new applications were received to that date. Beneficiaries were to be selected by lottery. Now GO 78 states that these applications of last year ie 2022-23 will be considered in 2023-24. They are not calling for any fresh applications,” he further said.

Reddy also stated that there was an allocation of Rs 50 crores and an additional amount of Rs 70 crores was also earmarked. “Was all this amount spent on Ramzan goodies? Nobody is able to tell us where the whole amount has gone,” he remarked.

Stating that the BRS has now called applications from Christians, he asked if the BRS government doesn’t recognise Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists as minorities.