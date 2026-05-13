Telangana DGP orders strict vigil on illegal cattle transport ahead of Bakrid

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand has directed that no illegal cattle transportation should take place in the state and that law and order be maintained in view of the upcoming Bakrid, which falls on May 27.

In a video conference with Police Commissioners and District Superintendents of Police (SPs) from across the state on Wednesday, CV Anand noted last year communal incidents surrounding Bakrid and instructed officials to remain highly vigilant to prevent communal clashes.

According to the DGP, a total of 203 check posts, including 52 inter-state check posts located along the borders with Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh, have been established across the state to curb the illegal transportation of livestock.

The “Fit for Transportation” and “Fit for Slaughter” certificates until the conclusion of Bakrid. “Intensify inspections in suspicious areas, maintain special surveillance over livestock markets scheduled to take place over the next 15 days,” he said.

CV Anand appealed to the Qureshi (butcher community) and gau rakshaks not to take the law into their hands and report any suspicious cattle movement. He clarified that criminal cases would be registered and “suspect sheets” opened if deemed necessary against anyone who creates a public disturbance.

The DGP directed that no fake news be circulated on social media platforms and summoned those responsible for posting provocative or communally charged information.

Special Chief Secretary (MA&UD) Jayesh Ranjan stated that municipal officials are maintaining a high state of alert in view of the Bakrid festival. Secretary of the Animal Husbandry Department K Illambarthi stated that veterinary doctors are being kept on standby to issue necessary certificates regarding the transportation of livestock.