Telangana DGP promises action after women journalists harassed in Nagarkurnool

Hyderabad: The Telangana Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ) has formally lodged a complaint with Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender, seeking strict action against those responsible for attacking women journalists Saritha and Vijaya Reddy in Nagar Kurnool district.

A delegation that included, state vice president A Ramana Kumar, Hyderabad General Secretary Yarra Naveen Kumar, IJU member Avvari Bhaskar, and the victims met with DGP Jitender to express their outrage.

They condemned the attack, describing it as disgraceful, and urged immediate legal action to prevent future occurrences.

The incident occurred while the journalists were reporting on the loan waiver issue in Kondareddypalli and Veladanda villages. During their ground coverage, they were physically assaulted, and their cameras and mobile phones were snatched.

In response, DGP Jitender assured the journalists that the incident would be treated with the utmost seriousness. He promised stringent legal measures against the attackers and reiterated the state’s commitment to safeguarding press freedom in Telangana.

KTR files complaint with Telangana DGP

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) KT Rama Rao (KTR), along with senior leaders of the party, met with the Director General of Police (DGP) of Telangana to file a formal complaint regarding recent alleged political violence against BRS party members involving Congress party cadres and alleged police negligence.

The complaints highlighted a series of events that the party said, have raised serious concerns about law and order in the state.

The party said that under the leadership of student leader and former Tungaturthi MLA, Gadari Kishore, BRS organized a peaceful farmers’ protest, adhering strictly to democratic principles.

“However, the protest was violently disrupted by 50 Congress cadres, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, who launched an unprovoked assault using stones, eggs, and crude bombs,” it added.

Accused booked for harassing women journalist

The Telangana police have booked five individuals for allegedly misbehaving and manhandling women journalists in Nagarkurnool district on Thursday, August 22

The case was registered under sections 126(2), 352, 351 (1) 79,r/w 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for threats, wrongful restraint, and intentional insulting of the modesty of the women.

The journalists on X stated that the villagers who attacked them were Congress workers. The harassers allegedly confronted the journalists, damaging their cameras, seizing their phones, and pushing them into the mud.