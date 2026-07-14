Telangana DGP raps officials over Police School construction

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand on Monday, July 13, reprimanded officials over delays in construction of the Young India Police School (YIPS).

He warned that lethargy in construction of schools which are part of Telangana government’s flagship programme wouldn’t be tolerated.

Today, I chaired the Young India Police School Society Committee meeting to review the institution's progress, academic standards, infrastructure and future roadmap. Having been closely involved in establishing the YIPS, the brainchild of our Hon'ble Chief Minister, i expressed… pic.twitter.com/GlSFuE6uzS — CV Anand IPS (@CVAnandIPS) July 13, 2026

Convening the YIPS Society meeting, Anand asked officials to finish all pending works within the stipulated time while maintaining the highest quality standards, as the school expanded to 360 students and introduced Class 6 in the new academic year.

No compromise on deadline

Anand reiterated that there will be no compromise on the deadlin set for the complewtion of the school.

The DGP asked the executing agency and officials concerned to speed up all pending works through continuous monitoring while ensuring quality. Anand said that Young India Police Schools must evolve into model schools of natinal excelence.

YIPS records steady growth

The Society reviewed the school’s progress as it entered its second academic year. Officials informed the meeting that student strength increased from 345 in the 2025-26 academic year to 360 in 2026-27.

The school, which offered classes from Classes 1 to 5 during the previous academic year, has introduced Grade VI from the current academic session. It now provides education from Nursery to class six.

Of the 360 students enrolled, 184 are children of police personnel, while 176 belong to non-police families, indicating growing public confidence in the institution.

Officials presented a plan for a new academic block comprising 17 classrooms which are essential for the expansion of the school.

Stressing equal focus on sports and academics Anand said the institution should give equal importance to academics, sports, character building and life skills. He stressed the need for modern infrastructure, a safe learning environment and contemporary teaching practices.

He observed that encouraging sports would improve students’ physical fitness, mental resilience and discipline while helping them stay away from social evils, including drug abuse.

Anand said the parents had placed immense trust in the institution by entrusting their children to the school. He stressed that every member of the institution is responsible for ensuring the highest standards of education, safety and student welfare.