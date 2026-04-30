Telangana DGP Shivadhar Reddy retires, now CV Anand to lead state police

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy retired on Thursday, April 30, with a farewell parade held for the senior IAS officer at the Sudarshana Ceremonial Parade Ground.

Addressing the media on the occasion, the DGP said, “Today I retired on superannuation. As part of this, a farewell parade has been organised. It has been a great honour to lead the Telangana Police force.”

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Reddy said that the state now has tech savvy police force, adding that he had a memorable time serving as the head of Telangana Police for the past seven months.

VIDEO | Telangana DGP Shivadhar Reddy retires on Superannuation. He said, "Leading a 'progressive, tech-savvy and efficient' police force was a great honour."



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/AY1Mlrn6CX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 30, 2026

He thanked Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the government for giving him the opportunity and wished the police force all the best for future endeavors.

The outgoing DGP has been appointed the State Security Advisor to the Telangana government.

CV Anand to lead Telangana Police

The Telangana government on April 28 appointed CV Anand as the new DGP. He is currently serving as the Special Chief Secretary to the Government, Home Department.

He will serve as the head of Telangana police and will receive an apex scale pay of Rs 2,25,000. His appointment will come into effect on the day he assumes charge.

Anand, a 1991-batch IPS officer, earlier served as Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and twice held the post of Hyderabad city Police Commissioner. He had also served as Police Commissioner of Cyberabad.

He began his police career as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in the Warangal Rural sub-division.

The first nine years of his service were spent in naxal-affected districts, where he led operations and was involved in several encounters, it added.

He was awarded the President’s Gallantry Medal for his high-risk operations and role in countering naxalism.