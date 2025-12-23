Telangana DGP suspend three police officers in Warangal

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy on Monday, December 22 suspended three police officers in Warangal for registering a false case.

The accused officials were identified as Nandiram Naik, who previously served as ACP in Warangal, along with CCS Inspector T Gopi and Sub-Inspector Vithal.

The suspension was based on a complaint alleging that the officials in question registered false cases at Mattewada police station under Warangal Police Commissionerate.

Based on investigation and the report submitted by the officials, the three police officers were suspended.

Hyderabad cop suspended for deriliction of duty

Hyderabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar on Thursday, October 30, suspended a sub-inspector of the task force for dereliction of duty.

The sub-inspector identified as Srikanth Goud allegedly let two key accused, Satish and Shilpa Banda, escape police custody. The duo were wanted in a cheating case filed by P Vinay Kumar, the son of former Union minister Shivshankar.

Kumar alleged that Satish and Shilpa cheated him out of Rs 23 crore, promising high returns. A complaint was filed on September 18, based on which the Central Crime Station registered a case. It is suspected that the SI accepted a bribe from relatives of the accused.

Satish and Shilpa were arrested by the task force in Mumbai on October 23. However, Goud reportedly neglected the arrest procedure. The accused were supposed to travel in two separate official vehicles during transit.

However, Goud and the two accused travelled in the personal vehicle of the accused while the rest of the task force team followed them in official vehicles. Goud was further accused of returning three of the five seized mobile phones to the accused.

The accused contacted their relatives and reportedly planned their escape during an hour-long phone conversation. There was a distance of 25 km between the vehicle in which Goud and the accused were travelling and the official police vehicles.

The greater distance between the vehicles allowed the accused to escape after reaching Sadashivpet in Sangareddy district.