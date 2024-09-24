Telangana DGP terms Jainoor communal violence ‘unfortunate’

DGP emphasizes swift action and prevention measures after Jainoor unrest.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 24th September 2024 7:34 pm IST
Telangana DGP Dr Jitender.

Hyderabad: Director General of Police, Telangana, Dr Jitender termed the communal violence at Jainoor mandal of Asifabad district as “unfortunate”.

Interacting with media persons at the DGP office on Tuesday, September 24, Dr Jitender said that a meeting was held with the stakeholders following the announcement of a bandh at Jainoor in protest against the alleged sexual assault incident and the organisers assured that it would be a peaceful protest.

“Those who gave the bandh call failed to keep their word. The situation was brought under control by deploying additional forces and multiple cases were booked. So far 38 people were arrested,” said DGP.

He said soon after the violence broke out additional forces were rushed to the affected area.

“Additional DGP (law and order) and the Inspector General went and camped at the affected area following the violence. Suitable measures will be taken to prevent reoccurrence of such incidents in future,” he said.

