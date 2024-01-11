Telangana: Dharani portal committee identifies 40-50 major issues

Hyderabad: The five-member committee, appointed by the Telangana government has been working on addressing issues related to the Dharani portal and other land administration matters and has identified 40 to 50 major issues that need to be addressed for the smooth functioning of the land registration and administration system.

Although no specific timeline has been set for the committee to release its final report, the members have committed to submitting interim reports to the state government at regular intervals.

In the first-ever meeting of the committee held at the Dr BR Ambedkar state Secretariat on Thursday, January 11, the committee members discussed their roles, guidelines, procedures, and key focus areas.

The committee comprises M Kodanda Reddy, retired IAS officer Raymond Peter, advocate Sunil, B. Madhusudhan, a Special Grade Deputy Collector (Retired) while the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration will be member convenor.

After a two-hour session, the committee members decided to request the state government for a dedicated office and staff at the office of the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA). The committee will operate from its office at CCLA’s office and seek all suggestions as well as objections from experts, officials, people, and other stakeholders.

However, the Dharani portal committee will not directly handle applications concerning land issues. Instead, the affected parties are advised to use the existing Dharani portal to address their grievances.

The next meeting of the committee is scheduled to take place on January 17 to further examine unresolved issues.

Dharani, the integrated land records management system, was one of the main issues in the recently held Assembly elections.

The Congress had alleged that the BRS government designed the portal to take away the lands of farmers and others and had promised to scrap it.

In its election manifesto, it had promised a “Bhumata” portal in place of the Dharani portal and assured that justice would be done to all farmers who have lost their land rights.

(With inputs from IANS)