Telangana: Dharmasagar reservoir to become tourist spot for Hanamkonda

Hyderabad: The Dharmasagar Reservoir in Hanamkonda is set to become a tourist spot as the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) has undertaken development works at the spot.

As part of the development of the reservoir, the KUDA will take up work on developing the bund, seating arrangements, lighting, landscaping, and toilets at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crores in the first phase. Located about 25 kilometres away from Hanamkonda headquarters, the Dharmasagar reservoir is situated on the hillocks of the Devunoor forest area.

Mupparam tank and the Kakatiya era Muppirinadha or Mukyandha Swamy temple near this place is the only major lung space for the Hanamkonda district as it is the only forest area. Though the forest and tourism departments made plans to make this area an eco-tourist centre, they did not materialize earlier.