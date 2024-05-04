Telangana: Disgruntled leader tells Madigas not for Congress in LS polls

Hyderabad: Congress leader Motkupalli Narsimhulu has said that if Madigas voted for Congress that would be akin to murdering him. He appealed to Madigas across the state to show their strength and teach a lesson to Congress. He took a stand against Congress for not giving a single seat to Madigas in the three SC-reserved Lok Sabha segments for the general elections.

Speaking during a dharna held by MRPS chief Manda Krishna Madiga at Dharna Chowk against the Congress on Saturday, May 4, he said that Madigas couldn’t be lured with peanuts, and that self-respect was more important to Madigas, who he said, would cooperate only if they got respect they deserved.

“I’m telling my brothers and sisters that if you vote for Revanth Reddy, it’ll be nothing but killing me. I’ll give my life for you. The self-respect of Madigas should prevail. They should know our strength,” he said.

Appealing to BCs and Madigas to defeat Congress candidates in the general elections, Manda Krishna has accused the Congress of holding ‘Rajyanga Rakshana Deeksha” at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, to derail the protest at Dharna Chowk against him.

Affirming that there was no threat to the constitution, he said that the categorisation of SCs was possible only if Modi came to power again.

Meanwhile, former minister A Chandrashekar, Congress leaders Satish Madiga, Manavatha Roy and others held a dharna against BJP, where they gave slogans like “Modi hatao desh kop bachao.” The Madiga leaders in that dharna said that Motkupalli Narsimhulu was holding dharna at Indira Park only because he was denied a ticket to contest.

It can be mentioned that Motkupalli Narsimhulu, who was elected six times as an MLA from TDP, had joined BJP before joining BRS before the elections, only to dump the pink party after the elections to join Congress.