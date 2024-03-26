Telangana: Dismembered body of farmer found in Medak, probe on

Hyderabad: A dismembered body of a 60-year-old farmer has been found in Kaudipalli mandal of Medak district.

The victim, Rajam Bhumaiah, is survived by a daughter and a son.

Bhumaiya used to sleep near his paddy field to protect it from wild boars. He irrigated the field on the edges of the village after dinner on Sunday, and went to sleep.

The villagers discovered Bhumaiya’s body on Monday morning. Upon being alerted, the officials arrived at the crime scene and began an investigation. Officials from the clues team collected fingerprints and other evidence.

Also Read Elderly woman killed over gold ornaments in AP, body cut into pieces

Police discovered that the victim had wounds on his face and back from a sharp weapon. Police suspect the murder weapon to be an axe. They discovered the deceased was lying on the bed with no blood marks, indicating that Bhumaiya was killed somewhere else.

The body was taken to Narsapur Government Hospital for a postmortem.

The authorities are looking into whether there was a family feud or other factors involved in the killing. A case has been filed based on the complaint of the victim’s son, and police investigation is underway.