Telangana doctor held for cheating Dalit woman over marriage

Hyderabad: A 39-year-old orthopaedic doctor was arrested by Chunchupalli Police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district for allegedly cheating a woman on false promise of marriage.

According to local reports, the woman had approached the accused, Dr Nadikudi Shailesh Kumar, in June 2022 for treatment while he worked at a private hospital.

In October of the same year, Kumar started working at Sri Krishna Multi-Specialty Hospital in Vidyanagar Colony and the woman continued her treatment there.

The woman has alleged that the doctor took advantage of her dependence on him as a patient and sexually assaulted her multiple times over the course of four years. She claimed that she underwent spinal surgery at his hospital in April 2023, and the doctor forced her to have intercourse even though she was suffering from pain after the surgery.

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The woman has alleged that the doctor had promised to marry her after his divorce. The divorce was reportedly finalised in August, and the woman asked him to marry her. However, the man refused and allegedly used casteist remarks against her.

A case was registered under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing simple hurt) and 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Shailesh Kumar was sent to judicial remand on October 15.