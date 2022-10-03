Telangana: Doctors protest after video of Harish Rao supporting RMPs goes viral

Hyderabad: Telangana Junior Doctors Associations (TJUDA) protested by wearing black batches and raising slogans against Telangana health minister T Harish Rao’s remarks supporting registered medical practitioners (RMP) in various sections of the city.

The protest was led by the Telangana Junior Doctor Association (TJUDA) at the RIMS Adilabad, Gandhi Warangal, Nizamabad, and Osmania General Hospital.

Also Read Telangana witnessed 2nd highest levels of rain in India: IMD

The protest occurred after a video of Harish Rao speaking on a phone to a group of RMPs and paramedics last week surfaced. The minister is heard in the film indicating that RMPs can write prescriptions for medications.

Doctors wearing black badges protested on #Osmaniahospital campus in #Hyderabad the protest was a plan of action declared by doctors associations in the State#QUACK#publichealth@XpressHyderabad pic.twitter.com/NnRgQVoCMM — Renuka Kalpana (@RenukaKalpana) October 3, 2022

According to the one of protestors who spoke to Siasat.com said “it was decided to wear black badges as a sign of disagreement in all medical institutions, private and public clinics, and hospitals after a meeting with the representatives of the IMA, Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA), Senior Resident Doctors Association, Telangana Doctors Federation, and Telangana Employees Association-Doctors Forum.”

According to the President of Osmania Junior Doctor Association, Srikanth Sativada, ” We all are very disappointed after we got to know that Harish Rao supporting unlicensed medical practitioners. We will not accept the decision made by the government.”

The Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association posted a video of Harish speaking to the RMPs and Paramedical Medical Practitioners (PMPs) at a meeting that was held following the Director of Public Health’s inspection campaign last week on its Twitter account on Saturday.

The Minister can be heard speaking on the video clip while MLA Guvvala Balaraj is holding the phone.

If its your voice in the video @trsharish sir, you should resign for Health Ministry cabinet w.e.f. You are most ineligible person to hold that post@DrTamilisaiGuv mam, u should interfere@mansukhmandviya @NMC_IND TS HM encouraging quacks, pls do the needful#Resign4HMHarishRao pic.twitter.com/AiRUOvu7X1 — Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association – HRDA (@ReformsHrda) October 1, 2022

The Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association posted a video of Harish speaking to the RMPs and Paramedical Medical Practitioners (PMPs) at a meeting that was held following the Director of Public Health’s inspection campaign last week on its Twitter account on Saturday.

The Minister can be heard speaking on the video clip while MLA Guvvala Balaraj is holding the phone.