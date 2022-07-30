Telangana: Doctors protest long working hours, demand travel leaves

Hyderabad: At least 2,200 doctors across Telangana on Friday held protests at 18 teaching hospitals over the increased number of working hours.

Among the major demands of the agitating students is the resignation of the director of medical education. The protests will continue for nine more days, following which the doctors are likely to go on a strike. Some of the prominent hospitals that have been witnessing protests are Osmania General Hospital (OGH), Gandhi Hospital and Niloufer Hospital.

The protests have risen following the government’s order asking doctors to put in two extra hours for evening clinics. Doctors also expressed displeasure over not getting leaves for travel which other government employees do.

“We are hoping that the government will resolve our issues before that. We have met senior officials, including the DME himself,” Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association (TTGDA) member Dr Kiran Madhala was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Madhala went on to say that the DME must quit and an eligible senior be given the post.