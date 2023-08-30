Telangana: Doctors remove forgotten cotton pad from woman’s body 5 days after delivery

The patient's health began deteriorating after she returned home post her delivery.

Hyderabad: In a case of medical negligence, doctors at a government hospital in Mancherial left a medical cotton pad in a woman’s body who had just given birth.

Keerti Laila, a tribal woman from Nilvai village in Vemanapalli mandal was brought to the government hospital as her labour pains intensified.

She then underwent a cesarian section delivery and gave birth to a healthy child. She was later sent home.

However, Keerti’s health deteriorated gradually after reaching home and she was unable to urinate.

As her condition worsened, she was rushed to a government hospital in Chennur five days after her delivery.

Upon examination, it was revealed that a medical cotton pad was inside the body. The doctors then operated on her and removed it following which her health started to improve.

As the new mother suffered excessive pain due to the doctor’s negligence, her kin demanded action against the negligent doctor.

Recently, another woman died after she gave birth to a baby, allegedly due to the negligence of a doctor and his team, at the Achampet Government Hospital in the state.

She passed away on August 22 while undergoing treatment. Doctors later found cotton swabs inside her womb.

