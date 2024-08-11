Telangana: Dog attacks elderly woman in Jagtial district

Hyderabad: In an incident reported from Jagtial on Saturday, August 10, an old woman was attacked by a stray dog. The incident occurred in the Vittampet village, Metpalli mandal where 65-year-old Akula Raju was attacked by a dog near a temple.

Following the incident, locals rushed the victim to Metpally Government Hospital where she received treatment. This is the latest incident among a spree of dog attacks across Telangana.

Some previous incidents of dog bites have led to severe injuries and even death of children. On August 9 a seven-year-old differently-abled boy was attacked by a stray dog at his residence in Kokapet while he was asleep. The boy was alone at the time of the attack.

On the same day, a newborn was eaten by dogs inside the MGM hospital in Warangal. The baby whose gender couldn’t be identified due to the badly damaged condition of the body, was estimated to be two days old.

On August 8, four children were attacked by dogs in Yellareddypet Mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district The victims were identified as Sahjasra, Brithisha, Varun and Varshit Reddy. The children were doing their homework when the attack took place.

On August 7, an 18-month-old toddler sustained severe injuries after a stray dog attacked him while he was playing on a subway in Karimnagar near Satavahana University.