Telangana: Dr K Laxman nominated by BJP for Rajya Sabha election

Published: 31st May 2022 3:45 pm IST
Dr. K. Laxman
Hyderabad: Dr K Laxman, the BJP’s OBC Morcha chairman and former Musheerabad MLA, has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

Former Telangana BJP chairman Dr K Laxman will be the party’s candidate in Uttar Pradesh. For the June 10 election, the BJP has announced a total of 22 candidates. There are 57 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs from various states. The party named 18 candidates for the election on Sunday.

Dr Laxman served in the state Legislative Assembly twice, representing the Musheerabad seat. He won for the first time in United Andhra Pradesh in 1999.

In 2014, he was re-elected. Between 2014 to 2016, he also served as the party’s deputy floor leader in the Assembly. In 2016, he was elected as the BJP’s state president, a position he held until 2020. In the same year, he was named head of the BJP’s OBC Morcha.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi announced the candidacies of billionaire Hetero Group chairman and managing director Bandi Parthasaradhi Reddy, businessman-turned-politician Vaddiraju Ravichandra, and Telangana Publications Group chairman and managing director Damodar Rao Deverkonda for three vacant seats in Telangana.

