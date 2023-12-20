Telangana: Dr Ravindra Naik is the new Director of Public Health Service

Hyderabad: Dr Ravindra Naik, who was earlier serving as the additional director (Leprosy) in the department of public health and family welfare has been promoted to its new director.

Additionally, B Triveni is the Director for the Medical Education department and K Siva Ram will be the new additional director.

The appointments were announced in a government notification on Wednesday, December 20.

State reports four COVID-19 cases

Four COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state, said the director of Public health and family welfare of the state in a press release.

Children less than 10 years of age, pregnant mothers and elders above 60 years of age are advised to avoid going outdoors unless mandatory.

There is a higher incidence of COVID disease in the age group of 20 to 50 years, people are requested to exercise due precaution while going to work/essential activities.

Everybody should wear a mask when he/she goes out of the house. Face masks are the first line of defence against Covid-19. Not wearing a mask is punishable by a fine, said the director.

Maintaining a distance of more than 6ft between people is important. The workspaces are to be provided with soap and hand washing facility/sanitiser. Adequate physical distancing between employees should be maintained.

People with co-morbid conditions like Hypertension, Diabetes, Cardiac illness, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cancer and/or any other chronic illness are requested to stay indoors and avoid any kind of travel except for medical care to avoid exposure to COVID, the press release said.