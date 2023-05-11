Telangana: Dr Zafar appointed new zonal prez of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind

Dr Zafar hails from Hyderabad, moreover, he has headed the student Islamic organization of Telangana and United Andhra Pradesh.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima  |   Published: 11th May 2023 7:33 pm IST
Dr. Muhammad Khalid Mubashiruz Zafar has been appointed new president of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind

Hyderabad: Dr Muhammad Khalid Mubashiruz Zafar has been appointed the new Ameer-e-Halqa (zonal president) of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind of Telangana Zone on Wednesday. He took charge at the Jamaat-e-Islami Hindi zonal office at Lakkadkot.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Siasat Millat Fund arranges burial of 14 unclaimed Muslim bodies

Mubashir-uz-Zafar was declared the organisation’s new head by Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Hindi, Sayed Saadatullah Hussaini and his tenure will be from 2023 to 2027.

Many other members like Hamid Mohammad Khan, Abdul Basith Anwar, and Mohammed Azharuddin were present during the announcement.

MS Education Academy

Dr Zafar hails from Hyderabad, moreover, he has headed the student Islamic organization of Telangana and United Andhra Pradesh.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima  |   Published: 11th May 2023 7:33 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button