Telangana: Dr Zafar appointed new zonal prez of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind

Hyderabad: Dr Muhammad Khalid Mubashiruz Zafar has been appointed the new Ameer-e-Halqa (zonal president) of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind of Telangana Zone on Wednesday. He took charge at the Jamaat-e-Islami Hindi zonal office at Lakkadkot.

Mubashir-uz-Zafar was declared the organisation’s new head by Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Hindi, Sayed Saadatullah Hussaini and his tenure will be from 2023 to 2027.

Many other members like Hamid Mohammad Khan, Abdul Basith Anwar, and Mohammed Azharuddin were present during the announcement.

Dr Zafar hails from Hyderabad, moreover, he has headed the student Islamic organization of Telangana and United Andhra Pradesh.