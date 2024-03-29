Telangana: Drunk man stabs cop, damages furniture at police station

Hyderabad: A labourer in inebriated condition stabbed a police officer and caused a disturbance at the

Ramareddy police station near Kamareddy town on Wednesday, March 27.

One B Ravi (26) and his father had got into a fight at their SC Colony home in Ramareddy town, and they

ended up at the police station, according to the officials.

As police began questioning Ravi about the altercation, he became furious and pulled out a knife. He attacked Siddaramulu, one of the police officers.

In addition to hurting Siddaramulu, he reportedly damaged furniture in the police station. The officers overpowered Ravi took him in custody.

Ravi was arrested on charges of attempted murder, damaging property, and hindering an official from discharging duty.



“He is being sent to judicial remand and will be produced before the court,” an officer said.