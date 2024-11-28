Telangana DSC-2008 candidates verified, appointments as contract teachers soon

Hyderabad: The process of identifying eligible candidates from the DSC 2008 recruitment drive has been completed, with around 1,400 candidates qualifying for contract teacher positions across Telangana.

The verification of these candidates’ credentials has also been finalized, paving the way for their appointment as contract teachers. This comes after years of protests and written appeals from the 3,400 DSC 2008 candidates who missed out on selection during the recruitment held 15 years ago.

During the elections, the Congress party had promised to address the grievances of these candidates. Following the formation of the government, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced that jobs would be provided to them. Acting on this promise, the government initiated the verification process at the district level, resulting in the identification of 1,400 eligible candidates.

While their appointment is expected soon, challenges remain. Recently, the government appointed 10,000 regular teachers, leading to some schools having a higher teacher-to-student ratio. Officials are now assessing how to effectively deploy the DSC 2008 candidates without creating redundancies.

Additionally, concerns have been raised about the limited salaries offered to contract teachers. The possibility of transferring these candidates to schools in other areas is also under review, as it remains unclear if they would accept such postings under current conditions.