Telangana: Dubbak bandh after BRS MP stabbed during poll campaign

Hyderabad: A bandh is being observed in the Dubbak Assembly constituency in Siddipet in protest against the attack on BRS MP Kota Prabhakar Reddy on Monday, October 31.

The accused Raju, reportedly a Congress worker, stabbed the MP in his stomach as he campaigned for the polls in Surampalli village, Daulatabad of Siddipet District.

The BRS party workers immediately caught hold of the attacker and handed him over to police.

Prabhakar Reddy was shifted to Hyderabad and operated upon. His condition is stable. The attacker too was later shifted to Gandhi Hospital in the city for treatment, as he was badly thrashed by a mob after he attacked the MP.

The BRS party called for a Dubbak bandh on Tuesday, October 31 in protest against the attack. A complete bandh has been observed in the constituency with all shops closed and public transport limited to a few auto rickshaws.