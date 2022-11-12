Telangana: Due dates for Inter exam fee notified by TS BIE

Hyderabad: Due dates for paying the examination fee for the Intermediate Public Examinations, March 2023, have been notified by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) on Saturday.

According to a release, failed candidates of general and vocational streams as well as intermediate first and second-year regular students can pay the exam fee between November 14 – 30.

The release stated that with a late fee of Rs 100 and Rs 500, the exam fee will be accepted between December 2 and 6 and December 8 and 12 respectively.

The exam fee will also be accepted with a late fee of Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 between December 14 and 17, and December 19 and 22 respectively.

The examination fee for first-year general courses is Rs 500 and for first-year vocational regular courses Rs 710.

The general second-year art students’ exam fee is Rs 500 and general second-year science students should pay an exam fee of Rs 710 with Rs 500 for theory and Rs 210 for practicals.

For second-year vocational students, the exam fee is Rs 710 with Rs 500 for theory exams and Rs 210 for practicals.

The TS BIE has also announced due dates for the grant of exemption from attendance for private candidates for arts/humanities only. the last date is November 30 and with a late fee of Rs 200, the application can be submitted by December 12.