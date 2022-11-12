Hyderabad: TSRTC launches mobile app for employees in three bus depots

Hyderabad: The managing director of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) V C Sajjanar launched a mobile app for its employees called the ‘TSRTC Employee Engagement App’ at Bus Bhavan on Saturday. The mobile app will cover around 44,764 workers across the corporation. and is designed to create a good employee experience.

According to Sajjanar, the app is a pilot project which will be initially launched in three depots – Barkathpura, Cantonment and Hyderabad-2 – where employees can manage their daily attendance, pay slips, updating their own information on a real-time basis.

“The app will have more features in subsequent versions based on the feedback from employees, which should help the corporation to constantly communicate to the larger employee population instantly, to share circulars, notifications and necessary government orders will be made available in one place,” Sajjanar said.

Sajjanar also mentioned that those under the ‘Extra Mile’ programme, which identifies and recognizes employees who go beyond the call of duty in customer service will now be identified through this app and instant recognition will be awarded.

Talking about the various employee initiatives that TSRTC has taken, Sajjanar mentioned ‘Oka Goppa Marpuku Ide Srikaram’, which focuses on the employee self-development journey, ‘Prajala Vaddaku RTC’ which focuses on positive customer service, Sajjanar said that all these initiatives will be part of the annual interventions in the corporation going forward.

Sajjanar said that the corporation will launch grievance redressal that will focus on employee issues. “These steps would create a sustainable future for the organization and also address the changing culture and expectations of the new-age employee,” he said.