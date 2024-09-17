Telangana dy CM announces 40K MW green energy target by 2035

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu announced that Telangana is aiming to generate 40,000 MW of green energy by 2035.

Speaking at the 4th World Green Power Investors’ Conference and Exhibition, he emphasized that the state has significant plans to enhance green energy production, positioning itself as an attractive destination for investors.

Vikramarka, who also holds the Energy portfolio. highlighted the state’s initiatives, which include advancing the development of an upcoming Artificial Intelligence city and revitalizing the Musi riverfront project.

Additionally, there are plans to connect the Regional Ring Road (RRR) with key industrial corridors to further support these developments, he informed.

During the Chief Ministers’ Plenary Session at #REInvest2024 in Gujarat today, I had the honor of speaking about the vital role that clean, reliable energy will play in shaping our country’s future.



Telangana is committed to leading India’s renewable energy revolution. With… pic.twitter.com/OfzIbs9gtD — Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu (@Bhatti_Mallu) September 16, 2024

“These facilities will create opportunities for enhancing green power production. Telangana boasts a proactive government, abundant resources, skilled labour, and business-friendly institutions like TS-IPASS, which offer excellent prospects for companies in the green power sector,” he stated.

Bhatti emphasized the government’s dedication to boosting the installed capacity for renewable energy generation. In today’s fast-evolving world, he noted that renewable energy is essential for strengthening the economy and fostering social prosperity.

The deputy chief minister stated that India has set a goal to generate 500 gigawatts of green energy, and the Telangana government aims to contribute positively through its vibrant economy and growing industries, including IT and pharmaceuticals.

He noted that Telangana ranks among the top eight states in India for its strong wind resources, with an estimated wind capacity of around 54 gigawatts at a height of 150 meters.

The state is currently working on finalizing a comprehensive Green Power Energy Policy to encourage the development of sustainable and reliable green energy projects, he added.

Bhatti encouraged investors and innovators from various sectors to collaborate with Telangana in realizing the objectives of the Green Power Mission initiated by the state.

He stated, “Let’s work together to create a sustainable future through green energy, benefiting not just Telangana but also the entire nation and humanity.”