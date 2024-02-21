Telangana: Dy CM Bhatti asks Singareni to fill 485 vacancies

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has instructed the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) to fill 317 direct recruitment posts and 168 internal recruitment posts that are currently vacant.

In response, the company management has announced that they will issue notifications to fill these positions on Thursday, February 21.

During a review meeting with senior officials of Singareni, the deputy chief minister, who is also the energy minister, emphasized the importance of recruitment in the company and urged the chairman and managing director, N Balram, to expedite the process and provide at least 1000 jobs.

The deputy chief minister has asked officials to take prompt action on the promise made by chief minister A Revanth Reddy to increase the age limit for dependent jobs of Singareni workers from 35 to 40 years.

Additionally, he inquired about the progress of the accident insurance MoU, which aims to provide financial security to Singareni workers and their families.

“The state government is committed to supporting the welfare initiatives of Singareni workers, ensuring their safety, and promoting sustainable development in the region,” he said.

Bhatti emphasized the need to complete all solar projects undertaken by the company and urged officials to finish the construction of the 10.5-megawatt solar plant in Kothagudem by February 26.

Balram assured the deputy chief minister that additional measures would be implemented to guarantee accident insurance coverage for employees through alternative banking channels, following the model already established for approximately 43,000 hazardous coal sector employees.

To safeguard sufficient coal supplies for thermal power stations ahead of anticipated peak energy demands during the coming summer season, Balram initiated regular assessments of coal production and transportation, a press release informed.