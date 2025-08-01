Telangana dy CM dedicates Yadadri thermal power plant to nation

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday, August 1, said that the complete 4000 mega watt (MW)Yadadri thermal power plant will be dedicated to the nation by January. He also dedicated the first unit of 800 MW and called it a historic milestone in meeting the energy needs of the state.

The Telangana deputy CM claimed that there was a two year delay in construction due to negligence of previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government. Bhatti also promised free education and medical facilities for people in the plant’s surrounding areas and stated that Jobs and that rehabilitation and resettlement packages for displaced families under the Yadadri and Pulichintala projects will be given by August 15.

About delays in obtaining environmental clearance for the Yadadri thermal project, the Telangana deputy CM blamed the previous government stating that it caused nearly a two-year delay in project execution and significantly increased costs.

“He highlighted that under the current Congress government, environmental clearances were secured within just two months of coming to power. Stating that monthly and weekly targets were set for the project’s progress, he said two units with a combined capacity of 1,600 MW have already been dedicated to the nation,” said a press release from Bhatti Vikramarka’s office.

He urged employees of the Yadadri thermal plant to set aside concerns about the plant’s remote location, and assured them of excellent facilities. Additionally, free access to education and healthcare on par with that will be provided to plant employees and local communities stated the Telangana deputy CM.

“Ambulances will be provided to nearby constituencies, and welfare activities will be initiated to ensure that locals benefit directly from the presence of the thermal plant. Responding to local complaints about road damage due to heavy vehicle movement related to the power plant, he said a large number of CC roads have already been sanctioned and work has begun,” added the release.