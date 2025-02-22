Implement Rs 3K cr employment schemes for SC, ST youth: Telangana Dy CM to officials

Emphasizing that public welfare is the government's top priority, he assured that no expense would be spared in implementing these schemes.

Telangana Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has directed officials to implement self-employment schemes worth Rs 3,000 crores for the benefit of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes youth before the end of the current financial year.

A pre-budget meeting was held at the Secretariat on Friday, February 21, where Bhatti reviewed budget proposals from departments handling SC, ST, BC (Backward Classes), and Minority Welfare.

Bhatti remarked that during previous governments’ tenures, such self-employment initiatives were not effectively implemented for SC and ST youth.

He suggested that it was imperative to revive these programs now under Congress rule and instructed officials to prepare plans immediately.

Additionally, he stressed on timely payment of rents and diet charges for hostels and residential schools run by these departments. Officials were also advised to clear pending bills with the finance department promptly.

Bhatti emphasized improving utilization certificates for central schemes to expedite fund allocation from central authorities.

The meeting also touched upon providing health insurance to journalists along with exploring life insurance options.

